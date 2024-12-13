Left Menu

Tax Turmoil: Italy's Revenue Chief Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Ernesto Maria Ruffini, head of Italy's Revenue Agency, has resigned, citing political backlash against efforts to combat tax fraud. Criticized by leading politicians for alleged aggressive tactics, Ruffini defended the agency's success in reducing tax evasion. The resignation underscores ongoing debates about tax enforcement in Italy.

  • Italy

Ernesto Maria Ruffini, the head of Italy's Revenue Agency since 2020, announced his resignation on Friday, citing political demonization of anti-fraud efforts. Ruffini expressed frustration over being branded as part of a state extortion racket, highlighting the vilification of those combating tax evasion.

His resignation appears directed at critiques from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who claimed the agency's methods were detrimental to ordinary Italians. Despite accusations of planning to enter politics, Ruffini denied such intentions.

Tax evasion remains a persistent issue in Italy, with losses exceeding 80 billion euros in 2021. Ruffini emphasized advancements in technology to detect evaders, urging the government to leverage these tools effectively while acknowledging political resistance to invasive measures.

