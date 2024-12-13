Trilateral Powerhouse: A New Era for Stealth Aviation

Britain, Italy, and Japan have announced a groundbreaking collaboration to design and construct an advanced stealth jet. This pivotal defense project comes amid escalating regional conflicts and political instability globally. The new initiative is a significant leap from a prior agreement and aims to replace the Eurofighter, as well as Japan's F-2 fighter.

The project will operate under a jointly-owned company, with BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Japan's Aircraft Industrial Enhancement (JAIEC) each holding equal stakes. Headquartered in the UK, the company will have its first CEO from Italy. The project seeks international collaboration, inviting countries like Saudi Arabia to participate.

This venture aims to share the development costs and secure orders on an international scale. Generating substantial economic benefits, the company will collaborate on manufacturing through subcontractors including BAE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Leonardo, staying aligned with tight timelines despite some industry skepticism about its ambitious goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)