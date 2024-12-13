BJP Challenges Alleged Voter Fraud Amidst Rohingya, Bangladeshi Concerns
A BJP delegation submitted 5,000 pages of alleged fake votes to the Election Commission, claiming illegal immigrants are registered as voters in Delhi. The party accuses AAP of protecting Rohingyas and Bangladeshis for electoral gain. AAP has yet to respond to these allegations.
A BJP delegation has approached the Election Commission, submitting 5,000 pages of evidence alleging the existence of fake votes from Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Delhi. This claim suggests that these non-citizens are being registered as voters to skew upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.
The BJP has pointed fingers at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of protecting illegal immigrants for electoral advantage. The party says its booth-level agents have exposed a pattern of illegal immigrants from West Bengal being registered as legitimate voters over the past decade.
While the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has brushed off immediate comments, the BJP insists they will prevent non-citizens from participating in the elections, emphasizing their fight for the rights of Delhi citizens.
