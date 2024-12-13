Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Set for December 15

The Maharashtra government, led by the BJP, is set to expand its cabinet on December 15, with new ministers being sworn in at a ceremony in Nagpur, according to official sources. This expansion aligns with the winter session of the state legislature commencing on December 16.

Sources indicate that 30 to 32 ministers are likely to be inducted, with the BJP expected to secure 20-21 ministerial positions, 11-12 going to the Shiv Sena, and 9-10 for the Nationalist Congress Party. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are actively involved in shaping the cabinet's composition.

Devendra Fadnavis recently took office as Chief Minister, joined by his deputies Shinde and Pawar, at a ceremony in Mumbai. Despite initial reluctance, Shinde agreed to take the deputy CM role, amid negotiations over ministerial posts, including the sought-after home portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)