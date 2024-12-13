Defendant Denies Identity in Landmark Darfur Trial

In a pivotal case at the International Criminal Court, Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, facing accusations of commanding the Janjaweed militia in Sudan's Darfur during 2003-2004, denied being the infamous leader Ali Kushayb.

Abd-Al-Rahman, who voluntarily surrendered in 2020, stated firmly, "I am not Ali Kushayb. I don't know this person," seeking to clear his name amidst strong accusations. His lawyers are urging the court for an acquittal.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan countered with powerful closing statements, stressing that witness testimonies confirmed the gruesome war crimes. The trial, stemming from a 2005 UN referral, also highlights unexecuted warrants such as that for ex-President Omar al-Bashir on genocide charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)