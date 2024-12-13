Democracy Under Siege: Rajya Sabha Drama Unfolds

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has accused the government and the House Chair of stifling opposition voices. He expressed frustration at not being allowed to speak, claiming a personal attack against him from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, whom he likened to an umpire expected to be impartial.

Kharge argued that while members of the ruling party were granted ample speaking time, even when breaching norms, opposition members remained unheard despite adhering to regulations. He alleged his microphone was frequently turned off, a move he interpreted as an effort to silence him.

Asserting that democracy is being undermined, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh echoed Kharge's sentiments, highlighting the absence of Kharge's voice in parliamentary broadcasts. Despite these challenges, Kharge remained unwavering in his resolve to fight for his dignity and against perceived injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)