Turkish Democracy Under Siege: Mass Protests Erupt Over Mayor's Arrest

Huge protests have broken out in Istanbul after Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, an influential political opponent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was arrested. Thousands gathered outside Istanbul city hall, reflecting deepening anxieties about democracy and judicial fairness in Turkey.

Allegations against Imamoglu include leading a criminal organization, bribery, and data manipulation. Critics claim the charges aim to eliminate Imamoglu as a threat in the 2028 presidential elections. The Turkish government insists the judiciary's actions are independent and not politically driven.

Widespread support for Imamoglu has ignited both domestic and international uproar, with critics likening the proceedings to mafia tactics. While the court's decision is met with scorn, CHP party members and partisans continue to voice dissent, fearing a decline into autocracy. The international community, including European human rights advocates, has demanded Imamoglu's release.

