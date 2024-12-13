Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: Historic Gatherings in Damascus

Thousands gathered in Damascus for Muslim Friday prayers, symbolizing the end of Bashar Assad's reign. The insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, now controlling the capital, seeks to manage the transition, while the international community, led by the US, aims to guide Syria towards an inclusive government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:11 IST
  • Syria

In a historic transition marked by large gatherings, thousands assembled in Damascus' main mosque for the first Muslim Friday prayers since Bashar Assad's fall. This significant event reflects Syria's shift in power as the insurgent force, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, works to stabilize the nation.

While insurgents celebrated their success, US diplomatic efforts focused on promoting an inclusive, non-sectarian interim government. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with allies in the region to discuss Syria's future, emphasizing the protection of minority and women's rights.

Amidst Syria's evolving landscape, regional powers and their interests remain influential. Key players, including Turkey, Israel, and the United States, are shaping developments, striving for stability and security in this rapidly changing geopolitical arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

