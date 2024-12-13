Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: SC/ST Reservations and Constitutional Debate in India

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal highlighted the party's role in extending SC/ST reservations till 2030, blaming opposition for neglecting constitutional responsibilities. Debates in Lok Sabha included Congress accusations against PM Modi's priorities and concerns over minority rights. Calls for a uniform code amidst India's diverse personal laws were also discussed.

  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, during a Lok Sabha debate on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', emphasized the role of the BJP in extending SC/ST reservations till 2030, implying they would have been discontinued otherwise.

Pal criticized opposition members for not participating in constitutional duties by attending other activities outside the Parliament, pointing fingers at Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their involvement in external issues while neglecting parliamentary responsibilities.

The debate extended beyond reservations, with Congress highlighting perceived lapses in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagements, alleged suppression of minority rights, and suggestions for a progressive common legal code to replace India's myriad personal laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

