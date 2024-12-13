Rescue at Sea: Fishermen's Return
Two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, jailed by Sri Lanka for entering its territorial waters, have been released. This followed efforts by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. The fishermen, apprehended in June, are expected to return home after completing legal formalities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh have been released from a Sri Lankan prison. They were arrested for entering the island nation's territorial waters.
Their release comes after Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu intervened on their behalf, his office confirmed on Friday.
The fishermen from Srikakulam district ventured into the Bay of Bengal and were later detained by Sri Lankan authorities. Legal formalities are currently being finalized for their return to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Gets Early Release: Thrills Await
Hope for Hostage Release: Netanyahu Optimistic
Sheikh Hasina Calls for Immediate Release of Hindu Leader Amid Rising Tensions
Diplomatic Efforts Secure Release of Indian Fishermen from Sri Lankan Custody
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Dazzle at 'Pushpa 2' Pre-Release Event