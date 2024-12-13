Rescue at Sea: Fishermen's Return

In a significant development, two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh have been released from a Sri Lankan prison. They were arrested for entering the island nation's territorial waters.

Their release comes after Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu intervened on their behalf, his office confirmed on Friday.

The fishermen from Srikakulam district ventured into the Bay of Bengal and were later detained by Sri Lankan authorities. Legal formalities are currently being finalized for their return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)