YSRCP Leader Slams Naidu's Govt Over Paddy Procurement, Alleges Foul Play in Allu Arjun’s Arrest

YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi has strongly criticized the Andhra Pradesh government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of failing farmers by not procuring large quantities of paddy. Parvathi recalled better times under the YSRCP administration led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, where transportation and labor charges were covered by the government.

Adding to her critique, Parvathi alleged Naidu's involvement in the arrest of Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun, hinting at political influence and poor arrangements by the state during the event. She condemned the arrest, suggesting Naidu's pervasive control, with followers even in Telangana.

The controversy took another turn as the Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, following his arrest and judicial custody linked to the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre. Parvathi's allegations add to the mounting scrutiny facing Naidu's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)