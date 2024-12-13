Left Menu

YSRCP Leader Slams Naidu's Govt Over Paddy Procurement, Alleges Foul Play in Allu Arjun’s Arrest

Lakshmi Parvathi of YSRCP accuses Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu-led government of neglecting farmers by delaying paddy procurement. She also alleges Naidu's involvement in Allu Arjun's arrest, criticizing the state's inadequate event arrangements. Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Arjun amidst these accusations.

YSRCP Leader Slams Naidu's Govt Over Paddy Procurement, Alleges Foul Play in Allu Arjun’s Arrest
YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi has strongly criticized the Andhra Pradesh government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of failing farmers by not procuring large quantities of paddy. Parvathi recalled better times under the YSRCP administration led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, where transportation and labor charges were covered by the government.

Adding to her critique, Parvathi alleged Naidu's involvement in the arrest of Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun, hinting at political influence and poor arrangements by the state during the event. She condemned the arrest, suggesting Naidu's pervasive control, with followers even in Telangana.

The controversy took another turn as the Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, following his arrest and judicial custody linked to the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre. Parvathi's allegations add to the mounting scrutiny facing Naidu's administration.

