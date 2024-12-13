Left Menu

Bahrain Extends Olive Branch to Syrian Leader

Bahrain has reached out to Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of the now-successful insurgency in Syria, expressing readiness for continuous consultation and support. Bahrain aspires for Syria's reintegration into the Arab League, yet global diplomatic recognition of Syria's new interim government remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

The Kingdom of Bahrain has made a diplomatic overture to Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, leader of the Syrian insurgency that led to the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad.

In a message dispatched on Friday, Bahrain expressed its willingness to engage in ongoing consultation and to offer support within regional and international organizations to further the interests of the Syrian people.

Bahrain, as the current Arab Summit leader, emphasized its ambition for Syria to resume its authentic role within the Arab League, following Syria's readmittance after a 12-year exclusion. However, the approach of the international community towards Syria's new interim government remains uncertain.

