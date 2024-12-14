American Freed from Syrian Captivity amidst Political Upheaval

American citizen Travis Timmerman has been safely evacuated from Syria after being released by rebel forces this week, according to a U.S. official, speaking anonymously on Friday.

Timmerman has been transferred to Jordan, where he is currently under the care of State Department officials. His disappearance in June had worried his family, but he was freed this week following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The White House revealed Thursday that they were unaware of Timmerman's presence in Syria. The Assad regime, infamous for its oppressive control, detained tens of thousands. Meanwhile, U.S. citizen Austin Tice, a freelance journalist abducted over a decade ago, remains missing.

