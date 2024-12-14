Left Menu

American Freed from Syrian Captivity amidst Political Upheaval

Travis Timmerman, an American citizen, was freed from a Syrian prison by rebels. His release follows the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Timmerman has been moved to Jordan, where he is with State Department officials. The White House stated they had no prior knowledge of his presence in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 01:06 IST
American Freed from Syrian Captivity amidst Political Upheaval

American citizen Travis Timmerman has been safely evacuated from Syria after being released by rebel forces this week, according to a U.S. official, speaking anonymously on Friday.

Timmerman has been transferred to Jordan, where he is currently under the care of State Department officials. His disappearance in June had worried his family, but he was freed this week following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The White House revealed Thursday that they were unaware of Timmerman's presence in Syria. The Assad regime, infamous for its oppressive control, detained tens of thousands. Meanwhile, U.S. citizen Austin Tice, a freelance journalist abducted over a decade ago, remains missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024