American Freed from Syrian Captivity amidst Political Upheaval
Travis Timmerman, an American citizen, was freed from a Syrian prison by rebels. His release follows the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Timmerman has been moved to Jordan, where he is with State Department officials. The White House stated they had no prior knowledge of his presence in Syria.
American citizen Travis Timmerman has been safely evacuated from Syria after being released by rebel forces this week, according to a U.S. official, speaking anonymously on Friday.
Timmerman has been transferred to Jordan, where he is currently under the care of State Department officials. His disappearance in June had worried his family, but he was freed this week following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The White House revealed Thursday that they were unaware of Timmerman's presence in Syria. The Assad regime, infamous for its oppressive control, detained tens of thousands. Meanwhile, U.S. citizen Austin Tice, a freelance journalist abducted over a decade ago, remains missing.
(With inputs from agencies.)