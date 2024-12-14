Left Menu

Turkey Re-Opens Embassy in Post-Assad Syria: A New Dawn

Turkey is set to reopen its embassy in Damascus after more than a decade of closure following the Syrian civil war. The move comes amid a power shift in Syria, with insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham assuming control. Turkey supports the transition to an 'inclusive and non-sectarian' interim government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 14-12-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 02:42 IST
Turkey Re-Opens Embassy in Post-Assad Syria: A New Dawn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the reopening of the Turkish Embassy in Syria's capital, Damascus, marking the first operational presence since its suspension in 2012 due to security concerns from the civil war.

This development coincides with a major shift in Syrian governance, as insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took control of Damascus, marking the end of the Assad regime's decades-long rule. Thousand of Syrians gathered for Friday prayers, celebrating the insurgents' victory.

International attention has turned to the next steps for Syria's future. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for an 'inclusive, non-sectarian' interim government, as Turkey voiced its desire to prevent terrorism and stabilize the region swiftly. Coordinated efforts between Turkey and the United States are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024