Turkey Re-Opens Embassy in Post-Assad Syria: A New Dawn

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the reopening of the Turkish Embassy in Syria's capital, Damascus, marking the first operational presence since its suspension in 2012 due to security concerns from the civil war.

This development coincides with a major shift in Syrian governance, as insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took control of Damascus, marking the end of the Assad regime's decades-long rule. Thousand of Syrians gathered for Friday prayers, celebrating the insurgents' victory.

International attention has turned to the next steps for Syria's future. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for an 'inclusive, non-sectarian' interim government, as Turkey voiced its desire to prevent terrorism and stabilize the region swiftly. Coordinated efforts between Turkey and the United States are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)