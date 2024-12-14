Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: New Ministries to Take Shape

The BJP-led Maharashtra government is set to expand its cabinet on December 15, with 30-32 ministers taking their oaths in Nagpur. This comes ahead of the state legislature's winter session and follows a recent successful election for the coalition government known as Mahayuti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 08:12 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: New Ministries to Take Shape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Maharashtra government is gearing up for a major cabinet expansion, scheduled for December 15. Official sources indicate that the oath-taking ceremony will take place in Nagpur, with 30-32 new ministers expected to be sworn in.

This expansion comes hot on the heels of the Mahayuti coalition's stunning victory in the November 20 assembly elections, where the BJP secured 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP claimed 41. The new cabinet appointments precede the state legislature's winter session, set to commence in Nagpur on December 16.

Amid intense discussions, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are finalizing the cabinet structure alongside state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Sources suggest the BJP will receive 20-21 ministerial positions, Shinde's Shiv Sena 11-12, and NCP 9-10, as the government prepares to navigate its complex multi-party dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024