Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: New Ministries to Take Shape

The BJP-led Maharashtra government is gearing up for a major cabinet expansion, scheduled for December 15. Official sources indicate that the oath-taking ceremony will take place in Nagpur, with 30-32 new ministers expected to be sworn in.

This expansion comes hot on the heels of the Mahayuti coalition's stunning victory in the November 20 assembly elections, where the BJP secured 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP claimed 41. The new cabinet appointments precede the state legislature's winter session, set to commence in Nagpur on December 16.

Amid intense discussions, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are finalizing the cabinet structure alongside state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Sources suggest the BJP will receive 20-21 ministerial positions, Shinde's Shiv Sena 11-12, and NCP 9-10, as the government prepares to navigate its complex multi-party dynamics.

