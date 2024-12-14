Remembering E V K S Elangovan: A Pillar of Leadership
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala mourns the loss of former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who passed away at 75. Elangovan, an influential political figure in Tamil Nadu, succumbed to age-related issues after a period of illness. His leadership was pivotal during testing times for the party.
Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:03 IST
- India
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, describing it as a significant loss for both the Congress party and Tamil Nadu.
Elangovan, aged 75, died at a private hospital in Chennai due to age-related health problems. The Erode East legislator had been unwell for over a month and was hospitalized on November 11.
Reflecting on their collaboration, Chennithala praised Elangovan's leadership during challenging times and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
