Remembering E V K S Elangovan: A Pillar of Leadership

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala mourns the loss of former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who passed away at 75. Elangovan, an influential political figure in Tamil Nadu, succumbed to age-related issues after a period of illness. His leadership was pivotal during testing times for the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:03 IST
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, describing it as a significant loss for both the Congress party and Tamil Nadu.

Elangovan, aged 75, died at a private hospital in Chennai due to age-related health problems. The Erode East legislator had been unwell for over a month and was hospitalized on November 11.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Chennithala praised Elangovan's leadership during challenging times and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

