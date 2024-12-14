Remembering E V K S Elangovan: A Pillar of Leadership

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, describing it as a significant loss for both the Congress party and Tamil Nadu.

Elangovan, aged 75, died at a private hospital in Chennai due to age-related health problems. The Erode East legislator had been unwell for over a month and was hospitalized on November 11.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Chennithala praised Elangovan's leadership during challenging times and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)