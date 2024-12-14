Left Menu

Kidnapping Drama Unfolds in Nanded: Shiv Sena Leader Released

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Nanded, Gaurav Kotgire, was allegedly kidnapped by a group of eight to nine individuals. He was taken from his garage, threatened, and later released. The police have registered a case and are actively investigating the incident to apprehend the suspects.

A dramatic incident unfolded in Nanded as a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was allegedly kidnapped, the authorities reported. The leader, Gaurav Kotgire, was abducted by a group of eight to nine individuals from the Bafna area on Friday night.

Kotgire was forced into an SUV while working in his garage, taken to an undisclosed location, and later released after a few hours. Upon his release, he reported the incident to the police, stating that the kidnappers had masked their faces and threatened him with a weapon. They warned him against engaging in politics and property deals, as well as speaking negatively about other leaders.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping and other offenses against unidentified individuals. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, according to an official from the Itvara police station.

