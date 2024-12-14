Political Clash: BJP vs. Congress Over Constitution Remarks

In a fiery exchange, BJP MP Anurag Thakur targeted Lok Sabha's Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, disputing his recent constitutional remarks made in Parliament. Thakur questioned opposition MPs on their understanding of the Constitution, accusing Gandhi of misrepresenting its essence and his own family's legacy.

Highlighting historical narratives, Thakur cited Supreme Court lawyer Gopal Shankar Narayan's assertion in a book preface that the Constitution avoided Nehruvian influences, which he implied preserved India's democratic freedoms. He further alleged BR Ambedkar's resignation from the Union Ministerial post was due to Nehru's opposition.

Meanwhile, Gandhi drew parallels to historical epics, casting the Opposition as guardians of constitutional values amid the government's alleged favoritism towards industrialists. He invoked revered figures like Periyar and Ambedkar to argue against what he described as a regressive governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)