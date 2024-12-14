Himachal Chief Minister Debunks 'Wild Chicken' Controversy

In a recent row concerning the alleged serving of 'wild chicken' at a public event, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu strongly criticized the opposition BJP on Saturday. He accused them of focusing on absurd issues due to their failure to address genuine concerns.

Clarifying the circumstances, CM Sukhu explained that the chicken served at the event in Kufri was not 'wild' but rather 'desi', integral to the area's tribal traditions. "What should I say about something that did not happen?" Sukhu questioned, countering claims made against him.

Meanwhile, an animal rights NGO in Dharamshala lodged a formal complaint seeking an investigation into the incident. The NGO underscored that jungle fowl, or 'junglee murga', is safeguarded under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, making its consumption illegal.

Further disputing the charges, CM Sukhu stated he was offered 'desi' chicken by villagers but did not partake. The opposition BJP and animal rights groups continue to condemn the situation, demanding accountability and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)