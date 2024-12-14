Constitutional Controversies: Modi's Critique of Congress

In a sharp critique of the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused its leaders of repeatedly undermining India's Constitution. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Modi asserted that his government's policies unify and strengthen the nation in line with constitutional principles.

Modi's criticisms were directed chiefly at the Nehru-Gandhi family, whom he accused of harming the country's unity while in power for over five decades. He accused Congress of sowing discord and damaging India's diverse fabric, alleging that leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi used the Constitution to stifle democracy.

While underscoring India's historical democratic roots, Modi praised the country's progress since the Constitution's adoption in 1949 and emphasized the need for unity and constitutional adherence to achieve developmental goals by 2047. He highlighted reforms like the repeal of Article 370 and the introduction of GST, underscoring India's determination to remain united and progressive.

(With inputs from agencies.)