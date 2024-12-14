Modi Criticizes 'Garibi Hatao' as India's Biggest 'Jumla'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has labeled the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'—pioneered by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi—as the biggest 'jumla' in India's history. 'Garibi Hatao', which translates to 'remove poverty', was a major theme of Gandhi's 1971 election campaign.

During a debate in the Lok Sabha marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, Modi responded to opposition parties' criticism by asserting that the Congress frequently uses the term 'jumla'—a rhetorical statement lacking sincerity—against him and the BJP.

Modi stressed that the 'jumla' has been politically beneficial for the Congress but ineffective in alleviating poverty. Contrastingly, he listed pro-poor measures initiated by his government, including a nationwide toilet-building movement, highlighting the government's commitment to tangible action.

