Modi Criticizes 'Garibi Hatao' as India's Biggest 'Jumla'
In a Lok Sabha debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress's use of the term 'jumla,' highlighting Indira Gandhi's 'Garibi Hatao' slogan as India's biggest political promise devoid of sincerity. Modi emphasized his government's efforts to address poverty through initiatives like building toilets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has labeled the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'—pioneered by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi—as the biggest 'jumla' in India's history. 'Garibi Hatao', which translates to 'remove poverty', was a major theme of Gandhi's 1971 election campaign.
During a debate in the Lok Sabha marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, Modi responded to opposition parties' criticism by asserting that the Congress frequently uses the term 'jumla'—a rhetorical statement lacking sincerity—against him and the BJP.
Modi stressed that the 'jumla' has been politically beneficial for the Congress but ineffective in alleviating poverty. Contrastingly, he listed pro-poor measures initiated by his government, including a nationwide toilet-building movement, highlighting the government's commitment to tangible action.
