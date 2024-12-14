PM Modi Fires Back at Congress with Sharp Critique of 'Garibi Hatao' Slogan
In a heated speech in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, labeling it the 'biggest jumla'. Highlighting constitutional amendments under Congress rule and referencing historical events like the Emergency, Modi emphasized the party's challenges to the Constitution over decades.
In a fiery address at the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, criticizing its long-standing 'Garibi Hatao' slogan. He described the slogan as the 'biggest jumla' employed by four generations of Congress leaders to win elections without improving the plight of the poor.
PM Modi underscored his government's efforts to alleviate poverty and reproved the Congress-led UPA for constitutional amendments that he claimed served political ends rather than public welfare. He denounced Congress's historical handling of the Constitution, critiquing the party's actions over 75 amendments across nearly six decades.
The Prime Minister also targeted Article 370's history and the imposition of Article 35-A without parliamentary consent, blaming Congress for undermining democratic processes. He cited the Emergency era as a dark chapter in democratic history, accusing the Nehru-Gandhi family of repeatedly challenging the Constitution.
