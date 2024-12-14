Left Menu

PM Modi Fires Back at Congress with Sharp Critique of 'Garibi Hatao' Slogan

In a heated speech in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, labeling it the 'biggest jumla'. Highlighting constitutional amendments under Congress rule and referencing historical events like the Emergency, Modi emphasized the party's challenges to the Constitution over decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:32 IST
PM Modi Fires Back at Congress with Sharp Critique of 'Garibi Hatao' Slogan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, criticizing its long-standing 'Garibi Hatao' slogan. He described the slogan as the 'biggest jumla' employed by four generations of Congress leaders to win elections without improving the plight of the poor.

PM Modi underscored his government's efforts to alleviate poverty and reproved the Congress-led UPA for constitutional amendments that he claimed served political ends rather than public welfare. He denounced Congress's historical handling of the Constitution, critiquing the party's actions over 75 amendments across nearly six decades.

The Prime Minister also targeted Article 370's history and the imposition of Article 35-A without parliamentary consent, blaming Congress for undermining democratic processes. He cited the Emergency era as a dark chapter in democratic history, accusing the Nehru-Gandhi family of repeatedly challenging the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024