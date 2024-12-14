Left Menu

Court Frees Protesters Amidst Political Tensions in Pakistan

A Pakistan anti-terrorism court has released 38 protesters linked to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party rally, questioning police conduct. Hundreds were arrested during the November 26 protest, demanding political reforms. The judge criticized police methods, emphasizing judicial fairness amidst heightened political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has ordered the release of 38 individuals arrested during a protest organized by the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This development comes after a protest on November 26, which saw a large turnout of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters.

The rally, led by the PTI, aimed to demand the restoration of the party's electoral mandate and the release of detained members. Police arrested hundreds of participants, citing security concerns. However, the defense argued the arrests were made preemptively from homes, not during the protest.

The presiding judge dismissed police requests for extended remands, emphasizing the need for due process. The decision highlights the ongoing political tensions as Khan's party continues to push against what it calls a 'dictatorial regime'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

