Congress Launches Campaign to Revive Ballot Voting

The Latur unit of the Indian National Congress has embarked on a significant signature campaign, aimed at revoking the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in favor of traditional ballot papers.

This 'Remove EVM, Save Democracy' initiative kicked off at Sanvidan Chowk last Friday, taking a stern stance against the current voting system. Party leaders have voiced concerns about the reliability of EVMs following the decisive defeat of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the November assembly elections.

In the recent polls, the ruling Mahayuti coalition secured 230 seats out of the 288-member legislative assembly, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi garnered only 46, including 16 by the Congress, igniting debates over electoral integrity.

