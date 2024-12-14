Left Menu

Congress Launches Campaign to Revive Ballot Voting

The Congress party's Latur unit initiated a 'Remove EVM, Save Democracy' signature campaign, advocating a return to ballot papers. This action comes after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's defeat in the recent assembly polls, where the ruling Mahayuti won 230 of 288 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:14 IST
Congress Launches Campaign to Revive Ballot Voting
  • Country:
  • India

The Latur unit of the Indian National Congress has embarked on a significant signature campaign, aimed at revoking the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in favor of traditional ballot papers.

This 'Remove EVM, Save Democracy' initiative kicked off at Sanvidan Chowk last Friday, taking a stern stance against the current voting system. Party leaders have voiced concerns about the reliability of EVMs following the decisive defeat of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the November assembly elections.

In the recent polls, the ruling Mahayuti coalition secured 230 seats out of the 288-member legislative assembly, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi garnered only 46, including 16 by the Congress, igniting debates over electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024