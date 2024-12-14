US Establishes Cautious Contact with Syrian Rebel Group

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Saturday that American officials have engaged with the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), recognized by the US as a foreign terrorist entity. HTS played a pivotal role in the recent ousting of President Bashar Assad.

This marks the first public acknowledgment of contact between US officials and HTS by the Biden administration. At a news conference in Aqaba, Jordan, Blinken refrained from delving into specific communications but emphasized the importance of influencing HTS's governance during the transition phase.

HTS, initially an al-Qaida affiliate and sanctioned since 2018, emphasized a shift from its extremist roots. As they strive to stabilize Damascus and the broader region, the US continues to gauge their commitment to progressive reforms, particularly regarding minority and women's rights.

