BJP's Jairam Thakur Criticizes Himachal CM Over 'Wild Chicken' Remarks

In an unfolding political saga, BJP leader Jairam Thakur targeted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday over a controversy related to 'wild chicken.' Thakur accused Sukhu of labeling the dish 'wild' during a dinner event and later calling it 'country chicken' in public discussions.
Criticizing the CM's approach, Thakur emphasized the importance of wildlife conservation and highlighted the legal implications, pointing out that in Himachal Pradesh, all species of wild chicken are safeguarded by the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and its 2022 amendments. He expressed disappointment over the CM's failure to initiate an inquiry and uphold wildlife protection standards.
Responding to the allegations, CM Sukhu refuted the claims, asserting that the opposition is focusing on inconsequential issues. He clarified that the chicken served was not wild but rather 'Desi' chicken, reflecting the tribal culture of the region. Sukhu accused the BJP of sidestepping substantial issues, instead indulging in trivial controversies.
