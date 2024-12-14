Left Menu

Modi's Constitution Defense: A New Vision for Unity and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of distorting the Constitution for power, contrasting it with his government's commitment to its integrity. Highlighting India's democratic journey, Modi proposed 11 resolutions aimed at future development, emphasizing unity, and condemning past Congress amendments for vote-bank politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a vehement critique against the Congress, alleging a persistent distortion of the Constitution in the pursuit of power. His remarks followed a two-day Lok Sabha debate on India's constitutional journey.

During his address, Modi emphasized his government's unwavering commitment to the Constitution's integrity and unity. He contrasted his administration's policies with those of previous Congress governments, accusing them of power grabs through constitutional amendments.

Aiming to bolster India's future, Modi proposed 11 resolutions, including measures against dynastic politics and corruption, stressing the need for unity to achieve national development goals.

