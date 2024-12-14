BJP Accuses Congress of Constitutional Betrayal
BJP leaders criticize the Congress party following PM Modi's speech on the Constitution debate. They accused Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar and undermining democratic values, especially during the Emergency period. Modi highlighted Congress's historical wrongdoings and the Nehru-Gandhi family's alleged constant challenges to the Constitution.
In an intense debate surrounding India's Constitution, BJP leaders have launched a vehement attack on the Congress party, accusing it of both historical and ongoing betrayals to the nation's democratic fabric.
PM Narendra Modi sharply criticized Congress during his speech, emphasizing the party's role during the Emergency era and accusing them of undermining B.R. Ambedkar's legacy by failing to adequately honor him. Jagdambika Pal, BJP leader, accused Congress of not recognizing Ambedkar's contributions, while Union Minister Bhagirath Chaudhary suggested that Congress prioritizes self-interest over national welfare, claiming Modi's ethos is rooted in universal development.
The debate, spanning over two days, concluded with PM Modi alleging the Nehru-Gandhi family's persistent challenges to constitutional integrity. This clash highlights deep-seated political tensions as India reflects on 75 years of its Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
