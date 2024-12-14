Left Menu

Modi's Fierce Critique: The Nehru-Gandhi Assault on India's Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing criticism against the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing them of repeatedly undermining India's Constitution. He highlighted instances across different generations, from amending the Constitution to imposing Emergency, and claimed that the Congress party altered the guiding document 75 times in their 60-year rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of having repeatedly undermined India's Constitution. He described the Constitution as being left in a 'bloodied state' due to their actions.

During a debate on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Modi cited instances from Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure to Rajiv Gandhi's government that allegedly weakened the Constitution. He noted that the foundation of these actions was laid with Nehru's own amendments.

Modi further charged Indira Gandhi with imposing Emergency, which curtailed citizens' rights, and accused Rajiv Gandhi of siding with vote bank politics. He also criticized Sonia Gandhi's leadership of the National Advisory Council for undermining the government's authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

