Nancy Pelosi on the Road to Recovery After Surgery

Nancy Pelosi, former U.S. House Speaker, successfully underwent hip surgery in Luxembourg following an injury. At 84, she continues on the path to recovery, marking another milestone in her storied political career as the first female Speaker and a leading figure in the Democratic Caucus.

Updated: 14-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:55 IST
Former Speaker of the U.S. House, Nancy Pelosi, has successfully undergone hip replacement surgery in Luxembourg. The surgery followed an injury sustained during her trip, as confirmed by her office.

Pelosi, who was the first woman to hold the Speaker position, is reportedly recuperating well. Her office issued a statement highlighting her positive recovery trajectory.

At the age of 84, Pelosi remains a significant figure in American politics, having led the House Democratic Caucus for many years, shaping legislative priorities and influencing party direction.

