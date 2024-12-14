Nancy Pelosi's European Trip Interrupted by Hip Surgery

In a recent turn of events, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent hip replacement surgery at a U.S. military hospital in Germany. This medical intervention followed an unfortunate fall during an event in Luxembourg, where she was accompanying a congressional delegation.

The 84-year-old California Democrat, attending to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of the Bulge, expressed her gratitude towards the staff at both Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and a hospital in Luxembourg for their commendable care.

Her office confirmed her steady recovery, while colleagues such as Rep. Michael McCaul conveyed their well wishes for Pelosi's swift recuperation. Pelosi, who first took office in 1987, continues to serve as a representative after stepping down as speaker two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)