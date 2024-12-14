Left Menu

Hezbollah's Resilience Amid Syria's Political Shift

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah, Naim Kassem, admits that with Bashar Assad's downfall in Syria, a key supply line for weapons from Iran has been disrupted. However, Kassem emphasizes Hezbollah's adaptability, suggesting potential alternative routes and expressing hope that Syria's new regime will maintain an adversarial stance against Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:59 IST
Hezbollah's Resilience Amid Syria's Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The recent political upheaval in Syria, marked by the ousting of Bashar Assad, poses significant challenges for Hezbollah, a key militant organization with significant ties to Lebanon. This development has disrupted a critical supply line Hezbollah relied on for receiving weapons from its primary supporter, Iran.

Historically, Hezbollah has been a staunch ally of Assad, committing thousands of fighters to support his regime over the years. With Assad's fall, the group's leader, Naim Kassem, addressed the uncertainties ahead in a televised speech, highlighting the loss of the supply channel through Syria but remained optimistic that alternative routes could be established.

Kassem further expressed hope that any new authority rising in Syria will maintain an opposition towards Israel, aligning with Hezbollah's stance. This marks a pivotal moment for Hezbollah as it navigates the geopolitical shifts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024