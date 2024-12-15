Left Menu

Trump Selects Grenell for Global Diplomatic Roles

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on his Truth Social platform that Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, will serve as his presidential envoy for special missions. Grenell is assigned to work in critical international locations like Venezuela and North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 05:25 IST
Trump Selects Grenell for Global Diplomatic Roles
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, has designated Richard Grenell, his former director of national intelligence, to serve as the presidential envoy for special missions.

The announcement was made via Trump's Truth Social media platform, where he detailed that Grenell's duties would involve addressing key international challenges.

Grenell's focus will reportedly include high-stakes regions such as Venezuela and North Korea, reflecting Trump's strategic priorities on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024