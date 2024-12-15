Trump Selects Grenell for Global Diplomatic Roles

Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, has designated Richard Grenell, his former director of national intelligence, to serve as the presidential envoy for special missions.

The announcement was made via Trump's Truth Social media platform, where he detailed that Grenell's duties would involve addressing key international challenges.

Grenell's focus will reportedly include high-stakes regions such as Venezuela and North Korea, reflecting Trump's strategic priorities on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)