Trump Selects Grenell for Global Diplomatic Roles
Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on his Truth Social platform that Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, will serve as his presidential envoy for special missions. Grenell is assigned to work in critical international locations like Venezuela and North Korea.
The announcement was made via Trump's Truth Social media platform, where he detailed that Grenell's duties would involve addressing key international challenges.
Grenell's focus will reportedly include high-stakes regions such as Venezuela and North Korea, reflecting Trump's strategic priorities on the global stage.
