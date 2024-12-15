Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela
Six members of Venezuela's political opposition, seeking refuge at Argentina's diplomatic compound in Caracas, report worsening living conditions. Argentina calls on the Organization of American States to pressure Venezuela for safe passage, citing harassment. The situation underscores tensions following a contested presidential election in July.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 15-12-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 05:37 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
Six Venezuelan opposition members have been sheltering at Argentina's diplomatic compound in Caracas, where they report deteriorating conditions, including surveillance and interrupted utilities.
Argentina urges the Organization of American States to ensure these individuals' safe passage, highlighting a growing urgency amid reported harassment.
The contested July presidential election exacerbates Venezuela's political crisis, further complicating international negotiation efforts for a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Condemns Congress' Election Commission Remarks
Followed all poll-related processes transparently, will review all legitimate concerns on Maharashtra election: EC to Cong.
Power Play and Polls: Unprecedented Allegations in Maharashtra Elections
Unmasking Misogyny: The Fallout of Trump's Election Victory
Election Commission Defends Transparency Amid Congress Allegations