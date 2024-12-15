Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Six members of Venezuela's political opposition, seeking refuge at Argentina's diplomatic compound in Caracas, report worsening living conditions. Argentina calls on the Organization of American States to pressure Venezuela for safe passage, citing harassment. The situation underscores tensions following a contested presidential election in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 15-12-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 05:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Six Venezuelan opposition members have been sheltering at Argentina's diplomatic compound in Caracas, where they report deteriorating conditions, including surveillance and interrupted utilities.

Argentina urges the Organization of American States to ensure these individuals' safe passage, highlighting a growing urgency amid reported harassment.

The contested July presidential election exacerbates Venezuela's political crisis, further complicating international negotiation efforts for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

