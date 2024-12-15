South Korea's Political Turmoil: A March Toward Stability

In a bid to calm the escalating political crisis in South Korea, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung proposed collaboration with the government on Sunday, following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee, leader of the majority-holding Liberal Democratic Party, urged the Constitutional Court to fast-track its ruling on Yoon's impeachment, emphasizing the need for swift justice to minimize national turmoil. He also suggested forming a special council to ease cooperation between the government and parliament.

The impeachment stems from Yoon's unprecedented attempt to impose martial law, which has led to accusations of rebellion. As South Korea watches for the court's decision that could end Yoon's presidency, efforts continue to stabilize diplomatic relations and mitigate the crisis's impact on the economy.

