South Korea's Political Turmoil: A March Toward Stability

South Korea's opposition leader Lee Jae-myung offers to collaborate with the government following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Lee calls for a swift Constitutional Court ruling to minimize chaos and proposes a national council to stabilize the situation. The court decision will determine Yoon's political future amid accusations of rebellion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:13 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bid to calm the escalating political crisis in South Korea, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung proposed collaboration with the government on Sunday, following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee, leader of the majority-holding Liberal Democratic Party, urged the Constitutional Court to fast-track its ruling on Yoon's impeachment, emphasizing the need for swift justice to minimize national turmoil. He also suggested forming a special council to ease cooperation between the government and parliament.

The impeachment stems from Yoon's unprecedented attempt to impose martial law, which has led to accusations of rebellion. As South Korea watches for the court's decision that could end Yoon's presidency, efforts continue to stabilize diplomatic relations and mitigate the crisis's impact on the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

