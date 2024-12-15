South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Stability Amid Chaos

South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, took steps to calm both international allies and financial markets following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol due to an attempted martial law. Communication between Han and U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the unwavering U.S.-South Korea alliance.

As political tensions rise, Han affirmed that South Korea would continue its foreign policy without disruption. Meanwhile, opposition parties refrained from seeking further impeachments to avoid national governance confusion. Demonstrations occurred both in support of and against Yoon.

Markets responded positively, anticipating reduced uncertainty post-impeachment. Economic stabilization remains crucial, as discussions on supplementary budgets and legislative cooperation continue. The Constitutional Court's decision on Yoon's fate is pending with potential new elections on the horizon.

