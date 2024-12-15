Rajasthan's First Year under Sharma: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials

Rajasthan's BJP government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has completed its first year in office, boasting numerous accomplishments. Notable achievements include creating over 1.24 lakh jobs, tackling the paper-leak mafia, and signing key agreements for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

The administration, with a vision to expand the state's economy to $350 billion, organized an investment summit, securing MoUs worth Rs 34 lakh crore. This ambitious goal was supported by a 65% increase in capital expenditure. Despite these strides, challenges remain, such as addressing internal conflicts and unresolved issues from the previous Congress government.

Sharma, although new as an MLA, has managed to steer the government through turbulent waters, earning accolades for his balanced leadership. While pressures persist, particularly from dissenting voices within the party, the recent bypoll victories underscore the effectiveness of his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)