Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Political Leaders Assemble Amidst Victory Celebrations

In a significant political development, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar before a roadshow celebrating the BJP-led Mahayuti's 2024 assembly election victory. Amidst growing responsibilities, key political figures, including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, are set to be part of the expanded state cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:04 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar in Nagpur on Sunday, shortly before the expansion of the state cabinet. This occasion marked his first roadshow in the city following the sweeping victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the 2024 assembly elections.

Accompanied by his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Chief Minister was met with enthusiastic public support. Speaking to ANI, Amruta Fadnavis shared her joy and acknowledged the increased responsibility. 'It feels extremely delightful to see the love of people. The responsibility has increased and we have to shoulder it,' she expressed.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP arrived in Nagpur in anticipation of the first cabinet meeting and the expansion of the BJP-led state government. Shiv Sena MLA Bharatshet Gogawale confirmed that a significant oath-taking ceremony would occur at 4 pm, with seven new faces among the twelve ministers. Additionally, BJP MLA Girish Mahajan and national secretary Pankaja Munde conveyed gratitude for their inclusion in the government, highlighting unwavering party support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

