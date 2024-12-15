Historic Sambhal Temple Reopens Amidst Political Controversy
The reopening of a historic temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, after 46 years, has sparked political debate. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizes past governments for neglecting cultural heritage and raises questions about the lack of justice for past violence. Opposition parties accuse him of diverting focus from pressing issues.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday questioned the prolonged 46-year closure of a historic temple in Sambhal, accusing previous governments of neglecting faith and heritage, and raising concerns about justice for victims of past violence.
Adityanath emphasized the importance of cultural and religious landmarks by highlighting developments in Ayodhya, such as the Ram temple construction and improved infrastructure, while criticizing groups for mourning these changes.
The remarks ignited strong reactions from opposition leaders like SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, who accused Adityanath of using diversion tactics away from socio-economic issues.
The reopening of the temple, originally shut down since 1978, has gained significant attention, and authorities are prioritizing its restoration, with UP Police ensuring security and modern facilities like CCTV installations.
