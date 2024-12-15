Yogi Adityanath Seeks Unity for Productive UP Assembly Sessions
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened an all-party meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Winter session. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts for efficient legislative functioning and urged all parties to contribute to constructive discussions, highlighting the need to address public issues without disruptions.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for unity and cooperation among different political factions as Uttar Pradesh prepares for its upcoming Winter Assembly session.
Set to run from December 16 to 20, both Houses of the state legislature will gather to address key public issues. In a statement, Adityanath stressed the significance of constructive discussions, noting these debates are crucial for the state's development and resolving citizens' concerns.
He appealed to all political representatives to ensure smooth proceedings and to avoid disruptions, emphasizing the collective responsibility of lawmakers in serving the populace efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
