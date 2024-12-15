Left Menu

Fadnavis Celebrates Mahayuti Victory with Grand Nagpur Rally

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a celebratory rally in Nagpur following the Mahayuti coalition's success in the state assembly elections. Fadnavis emphasized the government's dedication to serving the public round the clock and addressed allegations from opposition parties regarding the electoral process.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a jubilant rally in Nagpur to mark the Mahayuti coalition's sweeping victory in the state assembly elections. The rally was organized by BJP workers and followed a grand welcome for Fadnavis at the Nagpur airport.

Addressing the crowd, Fadnavis reiterated the Mahayuti government's commitment to serving the people tirelessly. He was joined by prominent figures including his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, as they traveled in a decorated open-top vehicle through streets lined with welcoming banners.

While expressing gratitude to the electorate, Fadnavis criticized opposition parties for their skepticism towards the electoral process, specifically with allegations concerning electronic voting machines. Despite such claims, Mahayuti's significant win underscores public trust in the coalition's leadership under Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

