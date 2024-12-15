Delhi CM Criticizes BJP for Rohingya Migrant Resettlement

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has taken a firm stance against the BJP-led central government's approach to resettling Rohingya migrants in the capital. In a strongly worded letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she accused the central government of settling a large number of illegal Rohingya refugees across various parts of Delhi, without keeping the city's government in the loop. This issue, she noted, has been ongoing for several years.

CM Atishi has demanded that the Union government provide the Delhi government with a comprehensive list of Rohingyas, along with their addresses. She insists that no further rehabilitation should occur without consulting Delhi's authorities and its residents. Atishi's letter cited a series of tweets by Union Minister Hardeep Puri from August 2022, claiming that these refugees were relocated to specific areas such as EWS flats in the Bakkarwala area of Delhi, which raises questions about the diversion of resources intended for the city's underprivileged citizens.

The Chief Minister expressed deep concerns about the potential impact of this policy on local residents, fearing it could lead to law-and-order issues, job losses, and straining of local resources. Criticizing the BJP's broader policy, she argued that this reflects a deliberate move to resettle migrants in various parts of India, without ensuring border security or public consultation. She questioned how these migrants managed to enter and reach Delhi, demanding clarity and action to prevent further illegal migration and protect Delhi's resources and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)