Controversy Erupts Over Firhad Hakim's Remarks on Muslim Empowerment

Firhad Hakim, a senior minister and TMC leader, has come under fire from BJP, Congress, and Hindu monks following his statements on the Muslim population percentage in India and West Bengal. At an event with minority students, Hakim emphasized the need for Muslims to gain a powerful voice for justice and empowerment.

The controversy ignited critiques from various political figures. BJP's Dilip Ghosh and Congress's Adhir Ranjan Choudhury condemned Hakim's remarks as divisive, suggesting they feed into communal tensions. Hindu monk Kartik Maharaj accused Hakim of promoting increased Muslim numbers instead of their socioeconomic upliftment.

Amidst growing criticism, TMC's Kunal Ghosh defended Hakim, asserting his words were misinterpreted, aiming to misrepresent his call for minority empowerment. Meanwhile, BJP's Amit Malviya argued that Hakim's vision implies significant demographic changes and warned of potential support for Sharia law.

(With inputs from agencies.)