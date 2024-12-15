Controversy Erupts Over Firhad Hakim's Remarks on Muslim Empowerment
Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim faces backlash from political opponents and Hindu monks over his comments concerning the Muslim population in West Bengal and India. His remarks highlighting the need for Muslim empowerment sparked accusations of communal agenda, while he staunchly defends his secular values.
- Country:
- India
Firhad Hakim, a senior minister and TMC leader, has come under fire from BJP, Congress, and Hindu monks following his statements on the Muslim population percentage in India and West Bengal. At an event with minority students, Hakim emphasized the need for Muslims to gain a powerful voice for justice and empowerment.
The controversy ignited critiques from various political figures. BJP's Dilip Ghosh and Congress's Adhir Ranjan Choudhury condemned Hakim's remarks as divisive, suggesting they feed into communal tensions. Hindu monk Kartik Maharaj accused Hakim of promoting increased Muslim numbers instead of their socioeconomic upliftment.
Amidst growing criticism, TMC's Kunal Ghosh defended Hakim, asserting his words were misinterpreted, aiming to misrepresent his call for minority empowerment. Meanwhile, BJP's Amit Malviya argued that Hakim's vision implies significant demographic changes and warned of potential support for Sharia law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Brief Winter Session in Himachal Pradesh Assembly
BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Condemns Congress' Election Commission Remarks
BJP Accuses AAP of Extortion Involving MLA-Gangster Nexus
Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams Congress Over Election Commission Remarks
Political Shift: Bipin C Babu Transitions from CPI(M) to BJP