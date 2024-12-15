Left Menu

Aadhav Arjuna Resigns: A Heavy-Hearted Departure from VCK

Aadhav Arjuna, a suspended leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and son-in-law of lottery tycoon Santiago Martin, announced his resignation from the party. Arjuna's critical remarks about DMK and his resulting suspension led him to step down, continuing his mission for equality and democracy independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:40 IST
Aadhav Arjuna, the sidelined leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and son-in-law of lottery magnate Santiago Martin, has resigned from the party. Arjuna made this decision public on Sunday, expressing the emotional weight of his choice to part ways.

In a letter addressed to VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Arjuna cited his unwillingness to allow his increasingly debated views to become a divisive issue. He expressed gratitude to Thirumavalavan, the VCK, and its members, pledging to persist in his quest for equality, justice, and democracy.

The backdrop to his resignation is a six-month suspension handed down by Thirumavalavan on December 9. This disciplinary action came after Arjuna's controversial 'monarchy' comments aimed at the ruling DMK, which underscores the tensions within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

