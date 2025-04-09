Tamil Nadu's MSMEs Thrive Under DMK's Supportive Policies

Tamil Nadu's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector has been thriving under the DMK government's supportive policies, as stated by MSME Minister T M Anbarasan on Wednesday.

In four years, the DMK government has significantly increased its investment subsidies to the sector, allocating Rs 1,290.88 crore compared to the AIADMK's Rs 1,409.89 crore over a decade. Anbarasan highlighted that the current administration provides Rs 290 crore annually, more than double the previous government's average allocation.

Moreover, the DMK government fostered 59,584 new entrepreneurs, supporting economic growth through initiatives like increased capital subsidies for micro-manufacturing enterprises and funds for infrastructure improvements. These efforts, guided by Chief Minister M K Stalin, have placed Tamil Nadu's MSMEs on a promising upward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)