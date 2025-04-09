DMK MP Kanimozhi Mourns Loss of Influential Tamil Leader Kumari Ananthan

On Wednesday, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed profound sorrow at the passing of senior Congress leader and Tamil scholar, Kumari Ananthan. The 93-year-old, father to Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, succumbed to an age-related illness.

Ananthan, a notable political figure, served as a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly five times and was elected as a Congress Lok Sabha MP for Nagarkoil in 1977. His body was made available for homage at his daughter's residence in Chennai's Saligramam.

Through a social media post, Kanimozhi highlighted Ananthan's significant influence on Tamil Nadu politics and his dedication to Gandhian values. She described him as a revered rights fighter who helped Tamil MPs voice their concerns in their native language. The DMK MP extended her deepest condolences to Tamilisai Soundararajan and her family.

Earlier, Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her deep grief over her father's demise through an earnest note shared online. She credited Ananthan with instilling pride in her Tamil heritage, expressing that he has now joined her mother in eternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)