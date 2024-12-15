Delhi-Central Clash Over Rohingya Settlements
Tensions escalate between Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the settlement of Rohingya migrants in the capital. Atishi accuses the central government of facilitating illegal immigration, while Puri counters the claims, branding them as political diversions and falsehoods.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has leveled strong accusations against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the controversial Rohingya settlement issue in the capital. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Atishi accused the central government of inconsistency, arguing that they have settled Rohingyas across Delhi without local consultation.
Atishi alleged that the central government facilitated the illegal entry and settlement of Rohingyas, providing them with housing and essential services, while absolving themselves of responsibility for any ensuing challenges. "This is a mess created by the BJP-led center, who allowed these migrants to cross multiple states and reach Delhi," she stated, echoing her criticism.
In response, Puri dismissed these allegations as part of AAP's "politics of diversion and half-truths," focusing instead on his attempts to clarify the government's stance through social media. He refuted claims of government-provided housing to Rohingyas by asserting that no such support was ever officially extended to any migrant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams Congress Over Election Commission Remarks
Political Shift: Bipin C Babu Transitions from CPI(M) to BJP
Alappuzha CPM Leader Bipin C Babu Joins BJP, Criticizes Party's Secular Shift
Bipin C Babu Switches Allegiances: From CPM to BJP
Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash Over EC 'Kutta' Remark