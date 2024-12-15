Delhi-Central Clash Over Rohingya Settlements

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has leveled strong accusations against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the controversial Rohingya settlement issue in the capital. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Atishi accused the central government of inconsistency, arguing that they have settled Rohingyas across Delhi without local consultation.

Atishi alleged that the central government facilitated the illegal entry and settlement of Rohingyas, providing them with housing and essential services, while absolving themselves of responsibility for any ensuing challenges. "This is a mess created by the BJP-led center, who allowed these migrants to cross multiple states and reach Delhi," she stated, echoing her criticism.

In response, Puri dismissed these allegations as part of AAP's "politics of diversion and half-truths," focusing instead on his attempts to clarify the government's stance through social media. He refuted claims of government-provided housing to Rohingyas by asserting that no such support was ever officially extended to any migrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)