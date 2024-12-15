Left Menu

Delhi-Central Clash Over Rohingya Settlements

Tensions escalate between Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the settlement of Rohingya migrants in the capital. Atishi accuses the central government of facilitating illegal immigration, while Puri counters the claims, branding them as political diversions and falsehoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:50 IST
Delhi-Central Clash Over Rohingya Settlements
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has leveled strong accusations against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the controversial Rohingya settlement issue in the capital. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Atishi accused the central government of inconsistency, arguing that they have settled Rohingyas across Delhi without local consultation.

Atishi alleged that the central government facilitated the illegal entry and settlement of Rohingyas, providing them with housing and essential services, while absolving themselves of responsibility for any ensuing challenges. "This is a mess created by the BJP-led center, who allowed these migrants to cross multiple states and reach Delhi," she stated, echoing her criticism.

In response, Puri dismissed these allegations as part of AAP's "politics of diversion and half-truths," focusing instead on his attempts to clarify the government's stance through social media. He refuted claims of government-provided housing to Rohingyas by asserting that no such support was ever officially extended to any migrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024