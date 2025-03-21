Left Menu

Accusations Fly as AAP Alleges BJP's Pressure Tactics on Delhi Officers

The AAP has accused the BJP of coercing Delhi government officers for a 10% commission on projects. While BJP remains silent, AAP officials argue that these allegations mark a departure from earlier efficiency. The ongoing dispute highlights tensions and governance challenges following BJP's recent political gains in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:07 IST
Accusations Fly as AAP Alleges BJP's Pressure Tactics on Delhi Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, claiming undue pressure is being applied to Delhi government officers for a 10 percent commission on government projects. The accusation came after Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma criticized officers as "thick-skinned."

AAP leader Atishi alleged at a press conference that officers who were once lauded for their work under AAP's governance are now under fire, suggesting the BJP's demands for commissions as the root cause. This, despite legal constraints that prevent Delhi ministers from suspending officers, a power reserved for the Lieutenant Governor.

BJP's silence on the matter continues as AAP leaders, including Sandeep Pathak and Saurabh Bharadwaj, challenge the ruling party's authority and rhetoric. Allegations of governance and accountability failures persist, with political tensions mounting as BJP's recent electoral success in Delhi intensifies the rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025