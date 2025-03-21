Accusations Fly as AAP Alleges BJP's Pressure Tactics on Delhi Officers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, claiming undue pressure is being applied to Delhi government officers for a 10 percent commission on government projects. The accusation came after Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma criticized officers as "thick-skinned."

AAP leader Atishi alleged at a press conference that officers who were once lauded for their work under AAP's governance are now under fire, suggesting the BJP's demands for commissions as the root cause. This, despite legal constraints that prevent Delhi ministers from suspending officers, a power reserved for the Lieutenant Governor.

BJP's silence on the matter continues as AAP leaders, including Sandeep Pathak and Saurabh Bharadwaj, challenge the ruling party's authority and rhetoric. Allegations of governance and accountability failures persist, with political tensions mounting as BJP's recent electoral success in Delhi intensifies the rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)