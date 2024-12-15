France’s Diplomatic Re-engagement in Syria: A Strategic Pivot
France is sending diplomats to Syria to evaluate current political and security dynamics. This mission underscores France's support for Syria while navigating potential partnerships with rebel factions. Since breaking ties in 2012, France remains committed to a credible political transition in Syria.
- Country:
- France
France is set to dispatch a delegation of diplomats to Syria on Tuesday, marking a significant move to evaluate the country's political and security landscape. This visit highlights France's intention to support the Syrian populace amidst ongoing complexities.
The French Foreign Ministry noted that the team will hold a series of meetings and report findings back to their authorities. Since severing ties with the Assad regime in 2012, France has aligned with secular opposition and Kurdish groups, avoiding normalization with Syrian government forces.
With the European Union's designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist group, French relations could benefit from their historical stance. Diplomats stress that an inclusive political transition in Syria is vital, as outlined by UN frameworks, and France's non-normalization with Assad might aid a new diplomatic chapter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
