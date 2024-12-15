Kejriwal's AAP Unveils Final Assembly Poll Candidates, Takes Aim at BJP's Missing CM Face

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its final list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February, fielding chief Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi and reaffirming Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. The party seeks a third term in power, with a strategic lineup of experienced leaders contesting from key constituencies.

In a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not presenting a chief ministerial candidate, suggesting a lack of a clear plan or vision for Delhi's future. The BJP reportedly plans to field Parvesh Verma against Kejriwal, while Congress has introduced Sandeep Dikshit as their challenger.

AAP has chosen to persist independently, ruling out any alliance with Congress despite both being part of the INDIA bloc. The announcement marks a crucial step in AAP's campaign, with Kejriwal urging voters for another term to continue advancing initiatives in education, healthcare, electricity, and water.

(With inputs from agencies.)